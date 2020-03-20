Mason Jones named all-American honorable mention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Sports Information
Arkansas junior Mason Jones was named 2020 Associated Press All-America honorable mention, being 1 of 20 players to be recognized by the AP.
Jones becomes the 31st Razorback to be named an All-American and the fourth since 2000, joining Joe Johnson (2001), Bobby Portis (2015) and Daniel Gafford (2019). Jones and Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky), also an honorable mention selection, were the only SEC players recognized on the AP All-America team.
- 1 of 5 finalists for the Jerry West Award
- Named SEC co-Player of the Year by the league’s media (Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry).
- Named USBWA All-District VII
- Named first team All-SEC by the coaches and media
- Four-time SEC Player of the Week, tying a league record; 1 of 3 to accomplish the feat and first since 2009
- SEC Scoring Leader (22.03 ppg) – 8th in the NCAA
- SEC Scoring Leader (SEC Games) – 23.6 ppg (Arkansas single-season record)
- Only player in the SEC top 20 in scoring (1st), rebounding (20th), assists (10th) and steals (6th)
^ Also the only player in the SEC to lead his team in all four categories.
- 1 of 2 players in the SEC to lead his team in scoring and rebounding
- Had nine 30-point games, the most by an SEC player over the last 20 years
^ Had two 40-point games, 1 of 3 SEC players over the last 30 years to have multiple 40-points games in a season
^ Jones is the first Razorback to score 30-plus in three consecutive games
- 683 Points Scored – 11th in the NCAA and 7th on UA season list
- 424 Points Scored (SEC Season) – Set an Arkansas
- Led NCAA in FT Made (233) and FT Attempts (282)
^ Set Arkansas record for FT made in a season, was 5th on SEC single season list and was the most in the SEC since 1980
- Set Arkansas record for FT made (SEC Season) – 146
- Scored his 1,000th career point with a free throw at 15:58 of the first half versus Tennessee … The 44th Razorback to eclipse 1,000 career points — 8th to do so in his first two years with the program … Was fifth-fastest Razorback to reach 1,000 career points (61 games)
2020 AP MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Luka Garza, Iowa
Markus Howard, Marquette
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
SECOND TEAM
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
THIRD TEAM
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Jared Butler, Baylor
Tre Jones, Duke
Jalen Smith, Maryland
HONORABLE MENTION
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton