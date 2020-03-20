Mason Jones named all-American honorable mention

Arkansas junior Mason Jones was named 2020 Associated Press All-America honorable mention, being 1 of 20 players to be recognized by the AP.

Jones becomes the 31st Razorback to be named an All-American and the fourth since 2000, joining Joe Johnson (2001), Bobby Portis (2015) and Daniel Gafford (2019). Jones and Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky), also an honorable mention selection, were the only SEC players recognized on the AP All-America team.