Mason Jones declares for NBA draft

Guard led the SEC in scoring with 22 points per game
Credit: Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The future looked bright for Arkansas basketball but the 2020-21 season just took a major blow as guard Mason Jones announced he's headed to the NBA.

The first team all-SEC performer announced his decision on Twitter on Friday morning.

Credit: Mason Jones Twitter

Jones led Arkansas and the SEC as he averaged 22.0 points per game for the Razorbacks and led the nation in both free throws attempted and free throws made. The junior pulled down 5.5 rebounds and averaged 3.3 assists per contest while playing an nearly 34 minutes per game.

Arkansas was projected to be a top-25 team if their current roster all returned for next season but losing Jones will put a big dent in that. Fellow guard Isaiah Joe, who is expected to be a better prospect than Jones, has not made his decision as of now.

Jones was named an honorable mention all-American as well as voted the SEC's co-player of the year by the media.