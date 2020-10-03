Jones Tabbed 1st Team All-SEC by Coaches; co-Player of the Year by media

Arkansas Sports Information
Mason Jones was voted SEC co-Player of the Year by the league’s media and selected first team All-SEC by the league’s media and coaches, it was announced today. Jones shared the media’s Player of the Year award with Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Jones and Perry were additionally the only unanimous selections to the AP All-SEC team.
This is the fourth time (third player) a Razorback has been named SEC Player of the Year, joining Bobby Portis (consensus in 2015) and Corliss Williamson (consensus 1994 and 1995).
This is the 10th time (eighth player) an Arkansas player has been consensus first team All-SEC. The others are Daniel Gafford (2019), Bobby Portis (2015), Ronnie Brewer (2006), Scotty Thurman (1994 & 1995), Corliss Williamson (1994 & 1995), Todd Day (1992) and Lee Mayberry (1992).
The following are highlights of Jones’ season:
√ 1 of 5 finalists for the Jerry West Award – given to the nation’s top shooting guard
√ Was SEC Player of the Week four times, tying a league record (1 of 3 and first since 2009)
√ SEC Scoring Leader – 22.0; 8th in the NCAA and looking to be the 1st Razorback to lead the SEC at season’s end
√ Leads the NCAA in both free throws made (223) and attempted (271)
√ Scored at least 30 points nine times – most by an SEC player over the last 20 years; 4th most in the NCAA this season
√ SEC Scoring Leader (SEC Games) - 23.6 ppg; Arkansas season record for SEC games
√ Set Arkansas record for Points Scored (SEC Season) - 424
√ Set Arkansas record for FT made in a season - 223
^ 7th on SEC single season list and most since 1980 (233 by Jon Stroud - Ole Miss)
√ Set Arkansas record for FT made (SEC Season) - 146
√ The only player in the SEC to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals
√ The only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 24 in scoring (1st), rebounding (21st), assists (10th) and steals (7th)
√ Was 1 of 2 players in the SEC to lead his team in scoring and rebounding
√ 1 of 3 players in the SEC over the last 30 years to have multiple 40-point games in a season
SEC MEDIA ALL-SEC SELECTIONS
AP FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama, 6-3, 165, So., Meridianville, Alabama
u-Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, 200, Jr., DeSoto, Texas
u-Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 6-10, 250, So., Thomasville, Georgia
Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, 247, Jr., Jamaica
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, 188, So., Harve de Grace, Maryland
AP SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
Samir Doughty, Auburn, 6-4, 195, Sr., Philadelphia
Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, 225, Fr., Atlanta
Keyontae Johnson, Florida, 6-5, 231, So., Norfolk, Virginia
Skylar Mays, LSU, 6-4, 205, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Breein Tyree, Mississippi, 6-2, 195, Sr., Somerset, New Jersey
AP SEC INDIVDIUAL HONORS
Coach of the year — Buzz Williams, Texas A&M
Player of the year — Mason Jones, Arkansas, and Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Newcomer of the year — Anthony Edwards, Georgia
u-indicates unanimous selection
SEC COACHES ALL-SEC SELECTIONS
Coaches First Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samir Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
Coaches Second Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
Coaches All-Freshman Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Coaches All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
SEC Coaches Induvial Honors
Coach of the Year: John Calipari, Kentucky
Player of the Year: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Pons, Tennessee