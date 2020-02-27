Jones pours in 37 as Arkansas rolls over Tennessee

Hogs guard has seventh game of 30 points or more this season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As bad as things went for Arkansas when they traveled to Tennessee just a couple weeks ago, it was the exact opposite for the Razorbacks on Wednesday night.

Arkansas opened the game on a 14-1 run and got another monster night from Mason Jones as the Hogs rolled to a 86-69 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks have now won two streak and improved to 18-10 on the season and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Jones had 15 points in the first half as Arkansas opened up a 40-27 lead but it was the second half where he completely took over. Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help put the game out of reach after Tennessee used a 16-3 run to pull with one possession.

The xxx points for Jones marks the seventh time this season that he has passed the 30 point mark in a game and the ninth time he's passed that total in a career.