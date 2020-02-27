Jones pours in 37 as Arkansas rolls over Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As bad as things went for Arkansas when they traveled to Tennessee just a couple weeks ago, it was the exact opposite for the Razorbacks on Wednesday night.
Arkansas opened the game on a 14-1 run and got another monster night from Mason Jones as the Hogs rolled to a 86-69 win inside Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks have now won two streak and improved to 18-10 on the season and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Jones had 15 points in the first half as Arkansas opened up a 40-27 lead but it was the second half where he completely took over. Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help put the game out of reach after Tennessee used a 16-3 run to pull with one possession.
In his second game back from injury, Isaiah Joe added 18 points after scoring 21 against Missouri on Saturday. Desi Sills finished with 13 points while Ethan Henderson hauled down nine rebounds.