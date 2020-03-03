Jones Named Jerry West Award Finalist

Arkansas junior one of five players nominated for top shooting guard award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Sports Information

Arkansas junior Mason Jones has been named 1-of-5 finalists for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today.

Joining Jones are Kamar Baldwin (Butler), Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton), Anthony Edwards (Georgia) and Myles Powell (Seton Hall). Jones, also 1 of 30 on the Citizen Naismith Player of the Year Award list, was not on the previous Jerry West watch lists but played his way onto the finalists’ list. He leads the SEC in scoring (21.3 ppg) and is the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 20 in scoring (1st), rebounding (19th), assists (11th) and steals (7th).

“It is an immense honor to be a finalist for the Jerry West Award and I’m certain these student athletes are proud and inspired to finish their body of work for this season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We are honored to have Jerry West’s unique insights from a player, coach, and executive standpoint as we evaluate our finalists down the stretch this season.”

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February including Razorback sophomore Isaiah Joe. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday (March 6) via hoophallawards.com.

“It has been a privilege to help evaluate this year’s talent alongside the Hall of Fame and the committee members,” said Jerry West, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1980. “The level of play this year has been tremendous. As these athletes continue competing in their most critical games, I look forward to watching them finish the season at their best.”

The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, April 10, along with the other four members of the Naismith Starting Five. Additional awards being presented and sponsored by Eaton Ephesus Lighting include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Additional information about the telecast will be released by ESPN in the coming weeks.

MASON JONES HISTORIC SEASON HIGHLIGHTS: