Jones hauls in another co-SEC player of the week award

Jones looks to become first Hogs player to lead SEC in scoring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Sports Information

Arkansas junior Mason Jones averaged 31.5 points and broke the 1,000-point barrier for his career to earn his fourth SEC Player of the Week honor this season, sharing the award with Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley.

Jones is just the third player in SEC history to be a four-time Player of the Week selection since the award started in 1985, joining Kentucky’s Jodie Meeks (2008-09) and Vanderbilt’s Shan Foster (2007-08).

Jones led Arkansas to an 86-69 victory over Tennessee by scoring 37 points. He scored 11 of Arkansas’ first 13 points for an early 16-3 lead. In the second half after UT cut a 15-point deficit to two with 14:10 left, Jones answered with an old-fashion 3-point play to put the Razorbacks up five. Overall, Arkansas would go on an 18-8 run to put the game out of reach with Jones scoring 12 in the run.

At Georgia, Jones scored 26 points with five assists in the loss. In the second half and Arkansas down 11 with 10:52 to play, Jones accounted for 12 points (scoring eight and assisting on two baskets) to get the Razorbacks to within one (73-72).