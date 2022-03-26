JD Notae, Jaylin Williams named to West Regional All-Tournament team

JD Notae and Jaylin Williams were named to the West Regional All-Tournament team.
The pair helped lead the Razorbacks to their second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight.
Notae averaged 17.5 points per game in Arkansas' four tournament games, including a team-high 21 points in the Hogs' 74-68 win over top-ranked Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen.
Williams meanwhile averaged 14.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game during the Hogs' tournament run. He posted a double double in each game, and led the Razorbacks with 19 points in their 78-69 loss to Duke in the Elite Eight.