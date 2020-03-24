x
Jalen Harris announces decision to transfer from Arkansas

Hogs point guard averaged 4.2 points per game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas was set to lose just four players from the basketball roster but now that list is growing as point guard Jalen Harris announces that he's leaving the basketball program.

Harris, who transferred in from New Mexico, played two seasons for the Razorbacks and averaged 4.2 points in his junior season for the Hogs. Harris indicated he planned to graduate and be eligible to play right away.

Arkansas currently has the No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the country in addition to several transfers who sat out the 2019-20 season. 