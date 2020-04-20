x
Isaiah Joe submits paperwork for NBA draft; will not hire agent

Fort Smith native to test NBA waters
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe has submitted the paperwork to enter the NBA Draft but the Fort Smith native will not hire an agent, leaving the possibility of a return to Arkansas.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman told the media of the news on a conference call on Monday afternoon.

Joe, a Northside product, is considered one of the top shooters in the nation and averaged 15.1 points per game in his two seasons while knocking down 207 3-pointers.

In many NBA mock drafts, Joe is expected to be an early second round selection while teammate Mason Jones is projected as an undrafted free agent.