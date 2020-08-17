x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorback Basketball

Isaiah Joe declares for NBA Draft

Fort Smith Northside alum reverses earlier decision to return to Arkansas
Credit: KFSM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On August 1st, Isaiah Joe announced that he would return to Arkansas for his junior season. Now, on the deadline to declare for the NBA Draft, Joe has changed course and announced on Twitter that he will not be back at Arkansas. 

In his tweet, Joe cited the uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 and the cancellation of many fall sports. He said his announcement on August 1st was sincere, but that a lot has changed in the ensuing weeks.

Eric Musselman released a statement saying “We will always support our players when they decide to chase their NBA dream. We will continue to help Isaiah in any way we can and wish him nothing but the best. Zai has cemented his legacy at Arkansas and will forever be a Razorback.” 

RELATED: Razorbacks to play five games in Fayetteville, tailgating not permitted

RELATED: Razorbacks going mobile with ticketing