Isaiah Joe declares for NBA Draft

Fort Smith Northside alum reverses earlier decision to return to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On August 1st, Isaiah Joe announced that he would return to Arkansas for his junior season. Now, on the deadline to declare for the NBA Draft, Joe has changed course and announced on Twitter that he will not be back at Arkansas.

In his tweet, Joe cited the uncertainty brought about by COVID-19 and the cancellation of many fall sports. He said his announcement on August 1st was sincere, but that a lot has changed in the ensuing weeks.