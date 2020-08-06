Indiana's Justin Smith to transfer to Arkansas

Smith averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds per game for Hoosiers in 2019-20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — There is no question that Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman is constantly looking to improve his roster and he did that again on Monday.

Indiana forward Justin Smith is transferring to finish his college career with the Razorbacks. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the transfer on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest for Indiana last season, both of which were third most on the Indiana team. In the game against Arkansas last season, Smith scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds for Indiana.