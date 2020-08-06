Indiana's Justin Smith to transfer to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — There is no question that Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman is constantly looking to improve his roster and he did that again on Monday.
Indiana forward Justin Smith is transferring to finish his college career with the Razorbacks. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the transfer on Monday.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest for Indiana last season, both of which were third most on the Indiana team. In the game against Arkansas last season, Smith scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds for Indiana.
According to Rothstein, Smith will be eligible immediately to play for Arkansas. The transfer also puts the Razorbacks over the limit as far as scholarship players for the 2020-21 season. The Hogs are still waiting on official word if Isaiah Joe will stay or turn pro, or any player on the roster could leave to get Arkansas back to the legal limit.