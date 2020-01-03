Huge first half hole too much to overcome as Hogs fall at Georgia

Arkansas trailed by as much as 18 points before falling 99-89

ATHENS, Ga. — Slow starts have been the Achilles' heel for Arkansas in SEC play this season and another one showed up Saturday afternoon at Georgia.

The Bulldogs scored the first 14 points of the game and eventually led by as much as 18 points but the Razorbacks made their run.

Arkansas cut the gap to eight at the half and then trailed 83-82 with 2:45 left but that's as close as the Hogs would get as Georgia pulled out a 99-89 win at home. The Bulldogs ended the game on a 16-7 run to put it out of reach.

Mason Jones was held without a field goal in the first half but carried Arkansas after the intermission as he finished with 26 points while Isaiah Joe added 27 and Desi Sills had a huge game off the bench as he poured in 21.

The Razorbacks looked to half all the momentum late in the second half but anytime Georgia needed a bucket, they were able to get to the rim and stop the Arkansas run.