How Sweet 16 it is! Hogs advance to second weekend of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas knocks off Texas Tech in round of 32

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 1995 the Arkansas men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks knocked off Texas Tech Sunday night, 68-66 in the round of 32.

Arkansas scored the game's first five points, but the Red Raiders responded with a 6-0 run of their own.

Justin Smith had five of the Hogs first eleven points. The senior once again bringing his best offensive effort in the tournament.

The Red Raiders were shooting 64 percent from the field and had a double-digit lead at the second media timeout.

JD Notae would get Arkansas right back in the game with a 6-0 run by himself. Devo Davis with back to back buckets would tie the game at 27 with 5:30 to play in the half.

The Texas Tech offense went and cold and Arkansas took a 33-31 lead into halftime. Smith led all scorers with ten points.

Arkansas would open up a nine point lead early in the second half, its largest of the game up to that point. Moses Moody was up to five points after his first three of the night.

The Hogs began the half shooting 4 for 8 from the floor, without allowing an offensive rebound.

Texas Tech could not get anything to fall on offense and Arkansas took advantage. Davis gave the Hogs a 56-43 lead with eight minutes to play.

The Red Raiders would go on an 11-0 run to cut the Arkansas lead to two. Moody banked a three off the glass to get the Hog offense back on track.

Arkansas led by four points with 2:30 to play after a Justin Smith dunk. The Red Raiders kept creeping back in, but the Hogs refused to let them tie it.

The Hogs led by 2 with 19.3 seconds left and the Red Raiders had the ball. Texas Tech would miss the game tying lay up as time expired.