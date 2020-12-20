Arkansas completes comeback; knocks off Oral Roberts

Hogs erased 12 point deficit to improve to 7-0

Arkansas continued their undefeated start to the season knocking off Oral Roberts, 87-76.

Eric Musselman is the only coach in Razorback history to start 7-0 in each of his first two seasons.

The Hogs started the game on a 6-0 run. Desi Sills had six rebounds in the games first five minutes. Oral Roberts would follow with an 12-4 run to take their first lead of the game.

Arkansas missed their first eleven three pointers in the game and shot just 23%. The Hogs outrebounded the Golden Eagles by ten, keeping them in the game.

Arkansas trailed by as many as twelve in the first half. Oral Roberts took a 40-30 lead into the half, it was the first time all season that the Hogs trailed at halftime.

Arkansas started to come alive in the second half. The defense forced a turnover on four straight possessions. The offense proceeded to go on an 10-0 run to take the lead.

Desi Sills, Jalen Tate and JD Notae had 14 of the Razorbacks first 17 second-half points.

Justin Smith would explode in the second half and finish with a double-double. Smith led the way with 22 points and Moses Moody followed with 16.