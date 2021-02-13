Hogs win wild one at #10 Missouri

Arkansas picks up a statement win in OT, 86-81

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas rolled into Missouri Saturday afternoon with big hopes of picking up a signature win, on the road at a top ten team. Sure, the Tigers rolled the Hogs at home, but that was without Justin Smith. Smith was back Saturday, and Jeremiah Tilmon, who tormented the Hogs down low in Fayetteville, was a a late scratch due to a death in the family.

The game had all the signs of a shootout early. Missouri built a couple of early 8-point leads, but Arkansas fought back, and both teams went into the break shooting over 40& from deep, with Missouri clinging to a 35-31 lead.

That quickly evaporated in the second half, as Arkansas scored the first six points, a Vanover dunk giving the Razorbacks their first lead. They would build that lead up to four points, but pulling away proved tough. A Missouri three tied things back up at 60-60 with seven minutes left to play.

Arkansas kept a one possession lead the rest of the way, but couldn't create breathing room until some slick passing from Vanover lead to a Justin Smith layup with 1:20 left to put Arkansas up 73-69.

Then, it all slipped away. A quick Missouri bucket, Arkansas couldn't hit, and the Tigers tied the game with just under 20 seconds to go. Hogs had a chance to win in regulation, but a blocked shot lead to overtime.

The back and forth continued into the extra frame. A Justin Smith alley-oop had Arkansas up 77-75, but a Missouri and-one quickly put the Tigers up one. With 1:20 left, Moses Moody hit two free throws to put Arkansas up one, but Missouri responded in kind. 35 seconds to play, the freshman connection in full effect, as Moody hit Devo Davis for a layup to put the Hogs up 82-81.