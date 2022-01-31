Hogs watch 13 point lead disappear in overtime loss to #7 Tennessee

Arkansas falls to Vols in OT thriller from Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — On Monday, Arkansas fell to #7 Tennessee 86-83 in overtime. Arkansas led by as many as 13 points, falling to 4-4 in SEC play.

Amber Ramirez buried four three pointers and 14 points in the first half. The senior had a career high 26 when the two team's met back in early January.

Arkansas would take a double-digit lead late in the second quarter off of a 10-0 run. The defense held the Volunteers scoreless for over four minutes.

Makayla Daniels would leave the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, she wouldn't return to the game. The Razorbacks led 41-32 at the break.

Second half fouls would plague the Razorbacks. Jersey Wolfenbarger, Sasha Goforth and Rylee Langerman all had three. The Vols cut their deficit to just three points, the closest it had been since early in the game.

When these two met in early January the Hogs had five players foul out and lost a seven point fourth quarter lead. It was deja vu on Monday.

With 7:50 to play in the game Tennessee would take its first lead of the night. The Volunteers were on an 8-0 run shooting 4 for 4.

The Hogs would trail by as many as four in the fourth. After getting into the bonus they would retake the lead at the free throw line with 2:12 to play.

With the game tied at 73 and 0:43 seconds on the clock Tennessee would go up by a pair at the free throw line. Ramirez would answer with a pair of free throws of her own. She was up to a season high 29 points.

The game would go to overtime tied at 75.

Back and forth they went but it was the Vols who had a 85-83 lead with 11.5 seconds to play. Spencer would get to the free throw line, but missed both short.

Tennessee would sink the game at the line.