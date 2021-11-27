Hogs use big 2nd half to defeat Sam Houston St. 92-66

Fort Smith-native Jersey Wolfenbarger scored a season-high 16 points as Arkansas improves to 5-1 on the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team improved to 5-1 on the season after a 92-66 win over Sam Houston State on Saturday.

Freshman guard Samara Spencer said the team was "punched in the mouth" in the first half by the Bearkats, as the visitors held a 33-25 lead in the 2nd quarter.

Mike Neighbor's squad flipped the switch defensively, holding Sam Houston St. to just 24 points in the second half, with the head coach crediting better focus and energy for the turn around.

Amber Ramirez led all Hogs with 17 points, while Fort Smith-native Jersey Wolfenbarger tallied 16 points, the most in the freshman's short time at Arkansas so far.

Other players in double figures scoring-wise included Spencer with 12 points, along with Marquesha Davis and Makayla Daniels each scoring 11 points.