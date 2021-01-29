Hogs stun #3 UConn in front of sold old crowd

It's the team's second win over a top 5 school this season

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — On Thursday Arkansas stunned the women's college basketball world knocking off No. 3 UConn, 90-87. It was the team's second win this season over a ranked opponent.

The Hogs offense was hot from the opening tip, but it still took their best game to stick with the Huskies. UConn would take the lead later in the first quarter and take a two point lead into halftime.

Whatever Mike Neighbors said at the break worked in a big way. Arkansas saw its lead increase to as many as 13 points in the third quarter.

UConn though would crawl back and even take a lead in the final frame. Led by Chelsea Dungee the Hogs would score the next ten points to regain the lead for good.

The Huskies missed a game tying three as time expired sending the sold out crowd at Bud Walton Arena into a frenzy.

It was the first loss of the season for UConn and the biggest win of the year for the Razorbacks. Dungee had a game high 37 points in her biggest win as a member of the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has played the best teams in college basketball down to the wire this season, but this time they were able to pull out the victory.

After the game Dungee said she was thrilled to do it for the Arkansas fans and the people who have supported her from the moment she stepped on campus.