#13 Arkansas remains perfect with win over Bearcats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, #13 Arkansas knocked off Cincinnati, 72-67 in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic. The Hogs improve to a perfect 5-0 with the win.

Arkansas trailed by four points at the half after failing to make a three and shooting under 30% from the field.

The Razorback offense came alive after the break. JD Notae and Au'Diese Toney carried the Hogs to victory.