Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86.
Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
