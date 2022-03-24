Hogs take down #1 Gonzaga; advance back to Elite 8

Arkansas upsets the tournament's number one seed to go to its second straight Elite 8

SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, Arkansas took down #1 Gonzaga to advance to the Elite 8. It was the second time this season the Hogs have knocked off the number one team in the country.

The Hogs are going back to the Elite 8 for the second straight season. Arkansas will take on the winner of Duke vs. Texas Tech on Saturday.

The game started off with great pace from both sides.

Gonzaga came in ranked fifth in the country in adjusted tempo (per Kenpom), but the Hogs were able to keep up. At the under-12 timeout, the Zags held a 16-14 lead with each team shooting over 40 percent from the field.

Gonzaga used a 9-0 run to build a 25-17 advantage.

But Arkansas was able to finish the half on a 15-4 run to take a 32-29 lead at the half, punctuated by a tough bucker from JD Notae just before the halftime buzzer.

The Hogs were able to have a halftime lead thanks in large part to an excellent defensive effort against Gonzaga. The Zags came in leading the nation in scoring, but were held to just 29 points in the first half on 35% shooting from the field.

Arkansas would get Chet Holmgren to pick up his third foul early in the second half. A Trey Wade three pointer put the Hogs up 39-36.

Notae was up to 17 points with 11:33 to play in the game with Arkansas still leading by three.

Williams secured the double-double half-way through the second frame with ten points and twelve rebounds.

With 8:32 to play Au'Diese Toney would get a three point play to give the Hogs their biggest lead of the day. Arkansas led 52-46.

Notae's 20th point put Arkansas up 59-52 with under six minutes to play. Gonzaga though was in the double-bonus after Williams picked up his fourth foul.

Holmgren would foul out with 3:25 to go and Arkansas up seven. Trey Wade would push that lead to eight with a three ball with 2:08 to play.