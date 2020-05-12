Hogs take care of Lipscomb

Arkansas improved to 4-0 with a win over the Bisons

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday afternoon Arkansas took care of business against Lipscomb, 86-50. The Hogs moved to 4-0 on the season with the win.

The Hogs came out hot starting the game on an 17-2 run and going 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Eric Musselman spread the wealth having eleven different players see minutes in the first half.

Arkansas took a 46-24 lead into halftime. The Razorbacks are 19-1 under Musselman when leading at the break.

16:25 | Moody's turn from deep! Hogs on a 9-0 run, shooting 71% from three.



Hogs: 17

Bisons: 2 pic.twitter.com/xAF7FyX2K0 — SEC Network 4pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 5, 2020

It was much of the same for the Hogs in the second half. Moses Moody led the way with 18 points.