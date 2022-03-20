Hogs' Sweet 16 matchup to air on Channel 5

Arkansas set to take on Gonzaga on Thursday at 6:09 p.m. on CBS.

Razorback fans will be able to watch the Hogs' biggest game of the season to this point on Channel 5.

Arkansas will head to San Francisco to take on the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga, in the Sweet Sixteen. Game time is set for Thursday at 6:09 p.m. CT, with the matchup airing on CBS.

The Razorbacks are in the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive season under head coach Eric Musselman. It marks the first time Arkansas has accomplished that feat since the 1994-1995 tournaments.

Arkansas is in the West regional semifinal after wins over Vermont and New Mexico State in the first two rounds.