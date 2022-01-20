Hogs rout Alabama for 2nd SEC win

The Arkansas women hit the road and leave Tuscaloosa with an SEC victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Thursday, Arkansas knocked off Alabama, 99-71 for its second SEC win of the season.

The Arkansas defense only allowed two points inside the three point line in the first quarter and forced six turnovers. The Hogs had a 21-11 lead after the first quarter.

Erynn Barnum would enter the game in the second for her first appearance since December 5th. Backed by seven three pointers and eleven points from Amber Ramirez, Arkansas took a 44-27 lead into halftime.

The offensive barrage would continue for the Razorbacks in the third quarter. The Hogs finished the frame shooting 53% from the field and 47% from behind the arc and led by 25 points.

Samara Spencer would hit the team's 15th three pointer of the night for a season high 99 points.