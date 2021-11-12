Hogs rout Pine-Bluff to improve to 2-0

The Arkansas women dominated UAPB 96-53 with five players scoring in double-figures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas women's basketball team made it two wins in as many games to start the season, with a dominating win over Pine-Bluff 96-53 Friday at Bud Walton Arena.

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Razorbacks, with five players tallying double-digit points. Erynn Barnum (15 pts), Elauna Eaton (15 pts) and Samara Spencer (14 pts) led the way, while Sasha Goforth and Amber Ramirez each scored 11 points.

The Hogs got off to somewhat of a slow start, only leading 18-13 after the first period of play.

From there however, an offensive explosion combined with lockdown defense helped Arkansas win the 2nd quarter 31-9, and the 3rd quarter 27-10 to truly break the game open.

Defensively, the Hogs clamped down the Golden Lions' offense, holding UAPB to just 25% shooting from the field. Arkansas was able to turn defense into offense, scoring 27 points off of 24 UAPB turnovers.

Up next for Arkansas is a highly anticipated visit to Storrs, Conn. to visit UConn on Sunday.