Hogs ranked 15th in final AP Top 25 of regular season

Arkansas heads into postseason ranked 15th in the country

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men's basketball team finished the regular season ranked 15th in the country. The Hogs dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 after losing to Tennessee on Saturday.

The Razorbacks will begin the SEC Tournament on Friday afternoon.

In addition, JD Notae picked up his second national honor as The Sporting News selected the Razorback to its All-American squad as a third-team selection.

Notae is 1-of-15 players on the squad and was joined by a pair of SEC players, first-team pick Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) and second-team selection Jabari Smith (Auburn).

Also on the award front, Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams was 1-of-6 players selected to the All-Glue Team, as named by The Athletics’ Seth Davis.