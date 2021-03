It's the first time the Razorback men's basketball teams has been ranked inside top the 15 since 1998.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After a two-win week, the Arkansas men got another big jump in the AP Top 25. The Razorbacks are now the 12th ranked team in the country.

It's the first time Arkansas is ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll since the first week of the 2000-01 season. The last time The Hogs were hirer than 15 was February 1998.