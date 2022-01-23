Hogs pull away in second half for 74-54 victory over Mississippi State

Arkansas captures third win in past four games.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A dominant 32-point third quarter helped propel the Arkansas women's basketball team to a 74-54 win Sunday over Mississippi State at Bud Walton Arena.

With the victory, the Hogs have won three of their past four games, improving to 13-6 overall and 3-3 in SEC play.

Samara Spencer led the way with a blistering shooting performance, going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 19 points.

Amber Ramirez (17 points), Makayla Daniels (15 points) and Sasha Goforth (13 points) all finished in double figures as well, with Goforth hauling in 12 rebounds for a double-double.

The game was tied at 28 at halftime, and Mississippi State took a small two point lead early in the third quarter.

From there, Arkansas went on an 11-0 run with Spencer hitting three triples, all part of a period the Hogs won 32-17 to help them pull away.