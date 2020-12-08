Hogs land second basketball commit for 2021

6'9 JUCO forward Akol Mawein is headed to Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman got his 2021 recruiting class off to a hot start over the weekend when he landed top-50 wing Chance Moore. Now, the class has it's second member, with junior college forward Akol Mawein making his announcement on Wednesday.

Mawein had committed to Dave Patrick at UC-Riverside, before attending Navarro College last year. With Patrick now on the Arkansas staff, the Hogs were always going to be a major player for Mawein.

I am excited to announce my commitment to play for Coach @EricPMusselman

and be a member of the @RazorbackMBB FAMILY. I cannot wait to get to Fayetteville. Thanks to coach @CoachDpatrick@coachwilliams12@cmoser1162

and everyone who has helped me on my journey. #WPS pic.twitter.com/CX5z4ijZw1 — Akol Mawein (@akolmawein1) August 12, 2020

The 6'9, 250-pound forward is originally from the South Sudan and grew up in Australia. He actually played some high school ball in Arkansas, spending his junior and senior seasons at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock. At Navarro last year, he averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds per game.