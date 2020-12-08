Hogs land second basketball commit for 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman got his 2021 recruiting class off to a hot start over the weekend when he landed top-50 wing Chance Moore. Now, the class has it's second member, with junior college forward Akol Mawein making his announcement on Wednesday.
Mawein had committed to Dave Patrick at UC-Riverside, before attending Navarro College last year. With Patrick now on the Arkansas staff, the Hogs were always going to be a major player for Mawein.
The 6'9, 250-pound forward is originally from the South Sudan and grew up in Australia. He actually played some high school ball in Arkansas, spending his junior and senior seasons at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock. At Navarro last year, he averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds per game.
Mawein has the ability to stretch the floor with his jump shot as well, and that versatility will be an asset for an Arkansas roster that figures to lose a lot this year to graduation and the NBA.