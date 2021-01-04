Hogs land Pitt Transfer, Au’Diese Toney

Toney averaged over 14 points a game with Pittsburgh last season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pitt senior Au’diese Toney has signed with Arkansas for the 2021-2022 senior. Toney is the Hogs first commit off the transfer portal this offseason.

Toney is a 6-6, 210-pound wing, he entered the transfer portal inlate February. Eric Musselman said they have been talking to him throughout the Hogs run in the NCAA Tournament.

He started 16 games in the 2021-22 season for the Panthers. He averaged a career best 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.