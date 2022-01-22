Hogs get revenge on Texas A&M; win 4th straight game

Arkansas holds off the Aggies in overtime to go above .500 in SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, Arkansas knocked off Texas A&M, 76-73 in overtime. It was the Razorbacks fourth straight win. The Hogs returned the favor after losing to the Aggies exactly two weeks prior.

Arkansas now sits 4-3 in SEC play.

Arkansas started the game on an 18-4 run forcing Texas A&M to use an early timeout. A game after failing to make a three pointer the Razorbacks connected on four of their first five attempts.

Jaylin Williams did it all in the first half. The Fort Smith sophomore had five points, three rebounds and an assist. Stanley Umude had a team high seven points.

Despite Arkansas shooting over 40%, the Aggies got a bit closer before the break thanks to 13 points from Wade Taylor the Hogs led, 33-29 at halftime.

Arkansas would add some separation nearing the half way point of the second frame. JD Notae hit the shot and the foul to push the Razorback lead to, 50-41. Notae was was +17 in 20 minutes of action.

A&M wouldn't go down without a fight. The Aggies tied the game at 56 with 4:04 to play, Taylor was up to 20 points.

Notae would put the Hogs back on top with his 15th point of the game and they wouldn't look back. The Aggies never took the lead during regulation. Notae finished the 17 points and six rebounds.

Williams would secure the double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds.

Texas A&M would have the ball trailing 64-61 with 17 seconds to play. Hassan Diarra would tie it on a three and the game was headed to overtime.

We've got bonus basketball. Stick on SEC Network.



Hogs: 64

Aggies: 64 pic.twitter.com/n6IHLgQpd8 — 7:30pm SEC Network 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 23, 2022

Arkansas would have to play the extra frame without JD Notae. Devo Davis would give Arkansas the lead with a three point play and Williams would extend it with a monster slam.

Leading, 72-68 the Hogs would seal the game at the free throw line and escape with the victory.