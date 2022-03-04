Hogs fall to South Carolina; await Selection Sunday

Arkansas looks toward NCAA Tournament after SEC Tournament loss.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, #8 Arkansas fell to #1 South Carolina, 76-54 ending the Hogs run in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks will now wait for Selection Sunday to see where they will head in the NCAA Tournament.

The latest ESPN bracketology has the Hogs as a ten seed heading to Ames, Iowa.

Arkansas found itself in a double-digit hole after the first quarter and wasn't able to recover.

The Hogs shot just 18% from beyond the arc and allowed South Carolina to grab 50 rebounds. Samara Spencer was the only Razorback in double-figures, the freshman had ten points.

