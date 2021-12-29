Hogs fall to Mississippi State in SEC opener

Down 3 players, the Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball team falls to the Bulldogs in Starkville.

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — The Arkansas Razorbacks took on Mississippi State Wednesday, Dec. 29, but a few key players were missing from the team.

The Hogs lost to Mississippi State 81-68.

The University of Arkansas department of athletics announced earlier in the day that men’s basketball guards JD Notae and Chance Moore would miss the game due to illnesses.

According to a press release, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman also announced that forward Kamani Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from the men’s basketball program.

The reason behind the suspension is not known at this time.