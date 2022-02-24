Hogs fall to #25 Georgia in final home game

Razorbacks rally falls short in loss to Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, Arkansas fell to #25 Georgia, 63-62 in the team's final home game. The Hogs led by as many as 13 and have now lost four straight games.

It was the final game at Bud Walton Arena for senior Amber Ramirez. Makayla Daniels was back in the starting lineup for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas would start the game on a 10-0 run, including three points from Daniels. Sasha Goforth had ten first half point.

The Hogs only shot 39% in the first half with nine turnovers. Georgia would cut the lead to one at the break.

The Bulldogs would score as many points in the third as they did in other first half. Arkansas trailed 50-43 after three quarters.

The Hogs would cut the deficit to three with under three minutes to play. Daniels would tie the game with a deep three with 1:48 to play. She had 21 points on the night.

Samara Spencer would give Arkansas the lead at the free throw line with 27 seconds left. The Bulldogs would take the lead for good on the other end with a three point play.

An Arkansas turnover would seal the team's fourth straight loss.