Hogs fall to 0-2 in SEC play with loss to Vanderbilt

Arkansas drop heartbreaker at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas fell to Vanderbilt, 75-74 for the team's second straight loss to open up SEC play. It was the Hogs first loss of the season at Bud Walton Arena.

JD Notae had an open look as time expired but it would not fall.

Arkansas put together a strong offensive output in the first half. Shooting 63% from the field the Hogs took a 40-35 lead into halftime.

Stanley Umude found his rhythm putting up a game high 18 first half points.

Notae returned to the lineup and had nine early points. three steals and three assists in the opening frame.

40-35 #Arkansas at halftime. @RazorbackMBB has won 34 straight games in Bud Walton Arena that the Hogs led at halftime, and 18 in a row regardless of location when up at the half. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) January 5, 2022

The Hogs forced the SEC's leading scorer, Scott Pippen Jr, to turn the ball over seven times.

Vanderbilt though would rally with an 8-0 run to take a 61-57 lead with 6:44 to play. The Hogs shot under 30% from beyond the arc.

With Arkansas trailing by two and less than 20 seconds left, Chris Lykes would get a steal and the foul. He hit the first free throw, but would miss the second.

After two missed free throws on the other end, Notae would miss the game winning shot as time expired.