Hogs fall flat in Baton Rouge

Arkansas drops to 2-3 in SEC play with blowout loss

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Wednesday Arkansas dropped to 2-3 in SEC play with a 92-76 loss to LSU.

Arkansas would score the games first four points, but the Tigers would have an immediate response. A 16-0 LSU run put the Tigers up by 13.

The Hogs six early turnovers would help LSU go on a 26-2 extended run. The Tigers couldn't miss, shooting 56% from the field.

Arkansas would go an extended 14-2 run in the first half's closing minutes, but LSU still took a 51-31 lead into the break.

There is a second half. pic.twitter.com/n989ndUUmq — ESPN2 6pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 14, 2021

The second half would see much of the same. Arkansas would trim the deficit to as little as 13, but it wouldn't be enough. Arkansas falls to 0-25 in SEC games when trailing by 20 or more points at halftime.