Hogs fall flat in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Wednesday Arkansas dropped to 2-3 in SEC play with a 92-76 loss to LSU.
Arkansas would score the games first four points, but the Tigers would have an immediate response. A 16-0 LSU run put the Tigers up by 13.
The Hogs six early turnovers would help LSU go on a 26-2 extended run. The Tigers couldn't miss, shooting 56% from the field.
Arkansas would go an extended 14-2 run in the first half's closing minutes, but LSU still took a 51-31 lead into the break.
The second half would see much of the same. Arkansas would trim the deficit to as little as 13, but it wouldn't be enough. Arkansas falls to 0-25 in SEC games when trailing by 20 or more points at halftime.
The Hogs will now hit the road for a Saturday game in Alabama against the Tide.