Hogs erase fourth quarter deficit; knock off Jackson State

Arkansas remains perfect at home with victory over Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday night, the Arkansas women's basketball team knocked off Jackson State, 66-62 to improve to 8-2. The Hogs remain undefeated at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks took a nine point lead into halftime. Jackson State would outscore the Hogs by twelve in the third quarter to take a lead into the final frame.

Sasha Goforth would give Arkansas the lead for good with a three with :48 seconds on the clock. Goforth finished with eleven points and ten rebounds for the double-double.

Mackayla Daniels had a team high 16 points in the win.