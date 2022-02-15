Hogs embarrass Mizzou to sweep season series

Arkansas dominates the Tigers to get back in the win column

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On Tuesday #23 Arkansas took care of Missouri, 76-57 to sweep the season series from their SEC East rivals. The win moves the Hogs to 9-4 in conference play.

Arkansas started strong forcing five early turnovers. The Hogs had a 19-4 lead in the early going.

Stanley Umude had 13 first half points for the Hogs and was four for four from beyond the arc. The Hogs shot 50% in the opening frame and took a 46-27 lead into the break.

Trey Wade came alive for Arkansas in the second half. He had twelve points and ten rebounds for his fourth career double-double.

Jayin Williams also had a double-double with 13 points and eleven rebounds.

The Hogs defense remained stellar helping to keep the lead at 20. Arkansas had five players in double-figures including Devo Davis and JD Notae.

Umude would finish with 23 points and six three pointers. The Razorbacks have now won four straight games against Missouri.

The Hogs 20th win of the year makes it seven straight seasons an Eric Musselman led team has won 20 or more games.