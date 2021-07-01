Hogs drop tightly contested battle to #9 Tennessee

Arkansas watches seven point halftime lead evaporate in loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coming off their first loss of the season, Arkansas played a strong game but fell to Tennessee, 79-74. It's the Hogs second straight loss to a top 15 team.

Arkansas started 4 for 8 from the field and found themselves out to an early four point lead. Jaylin Williams got the start in place of Justin Smith and had four points early.

The Hogs were just 2-7 from beyond the arc to open up the game, but found themselves up 20-15 in the first half.

Arkansas ended the half on a 7-2 run and led 40-33 at the break. The Hogs were shooting 57% from the field at halftime. Jalen and Tate and Connor Vanover both led the way with 8 points a piece.

Shooting 57% from the field. pic.twitter.com/nsEY4DYPoD — ESPN2 6pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 7, 2021

Arkansas had hit the 15 turnover mark early in the second half. Tennessee would tie the game at 45 just five minutes in.

With 7:48 left in the game, the Volunteers were outscoring Arkansas 18-2 in points off turnovers. The Hogs were at a season high with 17.

Arkansas would score six points in 90 seconds to make it a game late. Tennessee led 71-69 with 1:20 left.

The Hogs would make a run late, but Tennessee would hit its free throws to seal the game. Arkansas would drop its second straight game.