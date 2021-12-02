Hogs Drop Heartbreaker, Fall at UCF, 52-51

Arkansas falls to 6-2 with second road loss

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (6-2) dropped a heartbreaker on Thursday night inside Addition Financial Arena, falling on the road to UCF (6-1), 52-51. The game was a defensive struggle all night long, but the whistle was the difference – the Golden Knights made 19 of their 28 free throws, whereas Arkansas made six out of eight. The Hogs weren’t hitting at their normal clip from distance either, as Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad only hit 29 percent of their shots from deep.

Makayla Daniels was excellent in the loss, going for a game-high 18 points on an efficient 5-10 shooting. She also added a team-high six boards and a game-high three steals. Sasha Goforth was the only other Hog to reach double-figures, going for 11.

TURNING POINT

This game came right down to the wire, and the Hogs were up against it late. Goforth showed her clutch ability in this one, first hitting a big-time three ball from the corner to cut the UCF lead to just one. Following a two-pointer from UCF, Daniels stepped to the line and calmly knocked down two free throws, trimming the lead to just one.

With the Golden Knights up 50-49, Goforth came up huge again, putting up a floater with her left hand that went down with just 15 seconds left. UCF would respond though, as Diamond Battles hit what turned out to be the game winner with just eight seconds left. Arkansas would get another chance, but the Hogs would turn it over just before the buzzer sounded.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Daniels continues to be a monster on the glass, going for six more rebounds.

Elauna Eaton and Jersey Wolfenbarger hit big shots in this one off the bench, going for three and six points, respectively.

Erynn Barnum was also good on the glass, hauling in three rebounds.

NEXT TIME OUT