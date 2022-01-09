Hogs down Mizzou 83-73 for first conference win of the season

Razorbacks hot shooting from three propel them to victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Razorback women's basketball team raced out to a big lead on Sunday against Missouri and never looked back.

Arkansas shot 41% from beyond the arc, hitting 11 threes, propelling the Hogs to a 83-73 victory at Bud Walton Arena for the team's first conference win of the season.

The Hogs won the turnover battle against the Tigers 13-2, scoring 13 points off of those Missouri turnovers. Arkansas was also able to get to the free-throw line consistently, shooting 18-for-22 from the charity stripe.

The Hogs blitzed the Tigers in the first half, racing out to a 47-30 lead after the first 20 minutes.

The Razorbacks shot 53% from the field in the first half, including 7-for-15 from three, and outscoring the Tigers 20-10 in points in the paint. Arkansas also played a very clean offensive half, only committing one turnover.

In the second half, Mizzou was able to pull to within single digits, but Arkansas was able to keep them at an arm's length the rest of the way.

Rylee Langerman delivered her best performance in a Razorback uniform. She scored a career-high 17 points, crushing her previous best of 8 points. Langerman was on fire from downtown, shooting 5-for-6 from three.

Amber Ramirez reached a major milestone, with a fourth quarter three-point field goal giving her 1,000 career points in an Arkansas uniform.

Five different Hogs scored in double figures, led by Ramirez (21 points) and Langerman, and joined by Makayla Daniels, Jersey Wolfenbarger and Sasha Goforth.