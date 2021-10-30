Hogs down Mean Green in preseason finale

Arkansas basketball ends the preseason with dominant performance over North Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Sunday, Arkansas men's basketball played the part of a top 25 team in the country knocking off North Texas, 68-60. The Mean Green had an appearance in the round of 32 in last season's NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks will now look toward the regular season which begins on November 9th against Mercer.

Transfer point guard Chris Lykes once again didn't start, but came off the bench and scored seven straight points. Lykes had twelve on the afternoon.

15:48 | Lykes with the last five points for the Hogs. Shooting 66% from three as a team.



Hogs: 8

Mean Green: 7 pic.twitter.com/yF8GJCzzD0 — No TV. Just radio & tweets.🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 30, 2021

The Hogs defense held the Mean Green scoreless for a five minute stretch in the first half. Arkansas had 13 points off turnovers alone.

Stanley Umude and Trey Wade would show off the Arkansas depth, helping in the scoring game and on the boards. The Hogs would go on an 18-0 run with five different players getting in on the action.

The offense proved the shooting woes against East Central were nothing but a fluke. The Hogs made it rain, shooting 58 percent from three and nearly 50 percent from the field in the first half.

The reigning SEC sixth man of the year picked up where he left off a year ago. Thrust in the starting lineup, JD Notae led the team with 16 first half points. Arkansas took a 42-28 lead into the break.

The reigning SEC sixth man of the year will have no problem with an elevated role. JD Notae is the best player on this team. — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) October 30, 2021

The Arkansas offense would go cold to start the second frame, but Umude continued to show why he will be a crucial piece to this year's team.

From distance: ✅

The midrange: ✅

In transition: ✅@StanleyUmude_ scores at every level. pic.twitter.com/HHeQpcLn9Q — No TV. Just radio & tweets.🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 30, 2021

North Texas would cut the Hogs lead to five just over halfway through the second half. Lykes would end a five minute scoring drought with a steal and layup for Arkansas.

Trey Wade would score a big bucket and pick up the foul to put the Hogs up eight with 2:52 to play.

Notae would finish with a team leading 21 points, Lykes had twelve. The Hogs shot over 40 percent for the game with six players scoring five points or more.

The defense forced 18 North Texas turnovers in the win.