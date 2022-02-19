Hogs down #16 Tennessee in Saturday matinee

Arkansas gets second straight ranked win at Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday afternoon, #23 Arkansas took down #16 Tennessee. It was the Hogs second straight ranked win in Bud Walton Arena.

The Volunteers were coming off a win over #4 Kentucky on Tuesday. Saturday's win improves Arkansas to 10-4 in SEC play.

Moses Moody, Bobby Portis, Justin Smith, Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, and Daniel Gafford were all in Bud Walton Arena for the game.

It was a slow start offensively for both teams. Half way through the opening frame the Hogs led, 14-13 with both Arkansas and Tennessee shooting under 30%.

With eight of the Razorbacks 16 points, JD Notae would sit for the final eight minutes of the first half with two fouls. KK Robinson would get a shot to run point for the offense.

Jaylin Williams took three first half charges to give him 40 for the season. Despite shooting 25% from the field the Hogs led 24-23 at halftime.

Early in the second half Williams would clinch his eighth double-double of the season.

With 7:20 to play the Hogs held onto a 43-41 lead. Notae was leading the team with 13 points. An 8-1 Arkansas run from there would give the Razorbacks a nine point lead headed into the final five minutes.

Notae would foul out with under three minutes to play. The senior finished with 13 points on 5 for 11 shooting.

The Hogs defense would seal the game never letting the Vols get within five points.