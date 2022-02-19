Hogs down #16 Tennessee in Saturday matinee

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday afternoon, #23 Arkansas took down #16 Tennessee. It was the Hogs second straight ranked win in Bud Walton Arena.
The Volunteers were coming off a win over #4 Kentucky on Tuesday. Saturday's win improves Arkansas to 10-4 in SEC play.
Moses Moody, Bobby Portis, Justin Smith, Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe, and Daniel Gafford were all in Bud Walton Arena for the game.
It was a slow start offensively for both teams. Half way through the opening frame the Hogs led, 14-13 with both Arkansas and Tennessee shooting under 30%.
With eight of the Razorbacks 16 points, JD Notae would sit for the final eight minutes of the first half with two fouls. KK Robinson would get a shot to run point for the offense.
Jaylin Williams took three first half charges to give him 40 for the season. Despite shooting 25% from the field the Hogs led 24-23 at halftime.
Early in the second half Williams would clinch his eighth double-double of the season.
With 7:20 to play the Hogs held onto a 43-41 lead. Notae was leading the team with 13 points. An 8-1 Arkansas run from there would give the Razorbacks a nine point lead headed into the final five minutes.
Notae would foul out with under three minutes to play. The senior finished with 13 points on 5 for 11 shooting.
The Hogs defense would seal the game never letting the Vols get within five points.
Arkansas will be back in action on Tuesday when the team travels to Florida to take on the Gators.