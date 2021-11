Arkansas improves to 6-1 with win over Bruins

On Sunday night, the Arkansas women's basketball team crushed Belmont, 83-63 to improve to 6-1. It's the Hogs second win in as many nights.

Arkansas had four players in double-figures with Erynn Barnum leading the charge with 15 points. Freshman Samara Spencer poured in 13 points in the win.

Van Buren native Jamilyn Kinney had three points for Belmont in her return to Arkansas.