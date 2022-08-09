x
Razorback Basketball

Hogs crush Valencia Seleccion in opening game of Europe tour

Five Razorbacks in double-figures in 108-59 victory

VALENCIA, Spain — Tuesday afternoon the Arkansas basketball opening knocked off Valencia Seleccion, 108-59 to open their run in Europe. Five Razorbacks were in double-figures, including four new guys.

Nick Smith: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal

Kamani Johnson: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Trevon Brazile: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block

Ricky Council IV: 11 points, 6 rebounds

Barry Dunning: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block

The Hogs are back in action Tuesday at 12:30 on FloSports. 

