Hogs comeback attempt falls short as Texas A&M defeats Arkansas 86-81

Razorbacks drop to 0-3 in SEC play for first time in 13 years.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A hot start offensively and a gritty comeback attempt weren't enough for the Razorbacks in College Station, as Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 86-81 Saturday.

The loss drops the Hogs to 0-3 in SEC play for the first time since 2009. It also marks the team's fifth loss in its last six games.

Arkansas started the game on the front foot, thanks in large part to JD Notae and Stanley Umude on the offensive end.

The Hogs raced out to a 24-14 lead, with Notae (12 pts) and Umude (8 pts) combining for 20 of Arkansas' points midway through the first half. Notae had a monster game overall, finishing with a game-high 33 points on 11-for-23 shooting, including five made three-point field goals.

From there however, sloppy play from Arkansas allowed Texas A&M to take a 37-35 lead into halftime. The Hogs committed nine turnovers in the first half that led to 12 Texas A&M points, and the Aggies outscored the Razorbacks 12-0 in fast break points in the first half.

Out of the break, the Aggies quickly ballooned the lead to 15, opening a 58-43 advantage less than six minutes into the second half.

The Hogs also lost one of their two hottest shooters when Umude fouled out with 14 minutes left in the game. Umude finished with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Arkansas was able to claw its way back into the game, getting to within 79-73 with two minutes to go. Later, a great find from Notae to Au'Diese Toney for a dunk plus a foul brought Arkansas to within 79-76 with 1:41 left.

Quenton Jackson hit a clutch three for the Aggies with under a minute to go give them an 82-78 lead and stop the Texas A&M scoring drought.