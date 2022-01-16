Hogs' comeback attempt falls short against #1 South Carolina in 61-52 loss

Arkansas turned a 20-point deficit into a four-point game late in the fourth, before ultimately falling to the top-ranked Gamecocks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An inspired comeback attempt fell just short for Arkansas (11-5, 1-3 SEC) against No. 1 South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 SEC), as the Hogs fell 62-51 Sunday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Gamecocks went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to open up a 51-31 advantage.

After a Mike Neighbors timeout in which he said he got on the team as hard as he has all season, the Razorbacks immediately responded with a 15-0 run of their own to pull to within 51-46 midway through the fourth quarter.

A three-point play from Makayla Daniels on a layup plus the foul later in the quarter pulled Arkansas to as close as they would get in the second half, down 53-49 with 4:20 left in the game.

One final run from the Gamecocks, 8-0 over the following 3:30, put the game on ice, before securing the 61-52 victory.

South Carolina was led by All-American center Aliyah Boston. Boston, who came in averaging a double-double, did what she's done all season, totalling 19 points and 13 points.

Destanni Henderson also tallied 19 points for the Gamecocks, which included shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

For the Razorbacks, Makayla Daniels led the way with 17 points, while Amber Ramirez also scored in double digits with 14 points.

Arkansas was able to take care of the ball against South Carolina's tough defense, winning the turnover battle 19-10.

However, the Gamecocks dominated the game in the paint. South Carolina out-rebounded Arkansas 45-25, and won the points in the paint battle 24-16, thanks in large part to Boston's efforts.