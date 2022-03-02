Hogs close Bud Walton Arena with win over LSU

Arkansas sweeps season series from rival Tigers with win on senior night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, #14 Arkansas knocked off LSU in the final home game of the season. The Hogs swept the season series from the Tigers and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

The Razorbacks finish the home schedule 17-1 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas honored its five seniors before the game. Stanley Umude, Chris Lykes and Trey Wade are out of eligibility. Au'Diese Toney and JD Notae have the option to return to Arkansas next season.

Jaylin Williams had six of the Hogs first 16 points. The Northside grad secured his 169th rebound of SEC play breaking the Razorbacks all time record.

LSU held Notae to just three first half points. An Umude buzzer beater would tie the game at 35 headed into the break.

Just like Muss drew it up pic.twitter.com/8O2EPz7oI2 — 8pm ESPN2 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 3, 2022

LSU started the second half on a 7-0 run to take its biggest lead of the night. The Hogs would answer right back with a 12-4 run, Umude was up to 13 points.

Williams secured his seventh straight double-double and twelfth of the season. The Arkansas big man would foul out with four minutes to play.

The Hogs kept fighting and trailing by one with eight seconds left Notae would hit a pair from the free throw line to give Arkansas the lead for good.

Umude finished with a team high 23 points. Williams had 19, while Toney was right behind him with 18.