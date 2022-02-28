Hogs climb to No. 14 in AP Poll, Notae earns multiple player of the week honors

Notae averaged 26 points in Arkansas' wins over Florida and Kentucky last week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — JD Notae earned multiple player of the week honors and the Arkansas men's basketball team rose four spots in the AP Top-25 poll after another undefeated week.

The Razorbacks are up to No. 14 in the latest rankings after wins at Florida and at home against #6 Kentucky last week. With the 75-73 victory over the Wildcats, Arkansas is now 4-0 in matchups against ranked teams this season.

Standing out in both wins last week was senior guard JD Notae.

Notae averaged 26 points in the two victories, including a 30-point performance in Saturday's win over Kentucky, the most points for Notae in an Arkansas uniform. Along with the high scoring total, Notae dished out a season-high eight assists against the Wildcats.

Those performances to earn both ESPN National Player of the Week and SEC Player of the Week honors.

The @ESPN Player of the Week

The @MarchMadnessMBB Player of the Week

The @SEC Player of the Week



Just Different Notae pic.twitter.com/lBQ4RUyWOn — #14 Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 28, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.