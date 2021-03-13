Hogs clash with LSU in conference semifinals

Razorbacks and Tigers tip at 2:30 on ESPN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas is set to clash with the LSU Tigers on Saturday with a trip to the SEC Championship game on the line.

The Hogs took care of business Friday night against Missouri, while the Tigers knocked off Ole Miss. The winner will face the winner of Alabama and Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Arkansas and LSU split their season series with each team winning on their home floor. Justin Smith had a team high 19 points in the Razorbacks win over the Tiger back in February.

The Hogs are 21-1 this season when Smith is in the lineup. The team is currently riding a program record of twelve straight SEC wins.

This one will tip off at 2:30 on ESPN.